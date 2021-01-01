“At about 9.20 an unknown person entered the premises of a micro-finance organization on Utochkin Street and threatening with a knife stole about 20,000 rubles. At about 3:30 p.m. on Efimov Street, an offender threatened with a gun-like object and took about 5,000 rubles from a bank branch staff. And two hours later, a man armed with a gun attacked the office of a micro-finance organization located on the Marshal Zhukov Avenue. In the latter case, the material damage amounted to 2,000 rubles. During the hot pursuit, operatives of the criminal investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Admiralteysky District of St. Petersburg established that all the three attacks were executed by one person.

It turned out that the offender was already wanted for a similar crime committed last week on March 11. Then two unknown persons entered the premises of a microfinance organization located on the Sennayay Square, and threatening with an object similar to a knife, stole about 50,000 rubles. Police criminal investigators instituted a criminal case under Article 162 “Brigandage” of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

In the town of Murino, Vsevolzhsky District of the Leningrad Region, in an apartment of one of the houses on the Ohtinsky Alley, the police first detained an accomplice of the crime, which had taken place on March 11, and a little later - the defendant himself. Both suspects are from the city of Vladikavkaz, they are 22 years old.

The accomplices have now been taken to the territorial police unit for the necessary procedural steps,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.