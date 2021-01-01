“Officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Urban District of Khimki detained two previously convicted citizens suspected of committing a series of thefts of foreign-made cars.

One of the defendants was caught red-handed at the wheel of a stolen car. At night, the police, who were carrying out preventive measures, saw a foreign car with broken side glass. Operational plan “Interception” was immediately implemented.

Trying to escape from Traffic police officers, the offender provoked a collision with a patrol car, which as a result suffered mechanical damage. The driver continued to move and did not respond to repeated legitimate demands of the police to stop. In this situation, the officers fired several shots from the service arms at the wheels, which made it possible to detain the offender.

No one was hurt in the incident. The suspect was taken to the police station and a device for quick breaking of the car window was seized from him.

The second defendant was detained on the same day near the scene of the theft. During a personal search, the police found with him special equipment disguised as a mobile phone and intended for opening the lock and starting the engine of the car.

According to the investigation, the detainees are involved in the commission of at least five thefts of foreign cars. The total amount of inflicted damage exceeded eight million rubles.

The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Urban District of Khimki have instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Article 30 and Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. In respect of them, the court selected a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody,” said the MIA of Russia Spokesperson Irina Volk.