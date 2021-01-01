“Officers of the Division of Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA Administration for the North-Eastern Administrative District of the MIA General Administration for the city of Moscow detained a suspect in the manufacture and sale of fake certificates of vaccination against the new coronavirus infection COVID-19.

During the monitoring of the Internet, operatives found an announcement about the sale to citizens of false medical documents confirming vaccination without actually passing it. In order to obtain such a certificate on-line, it was suggested to transfer money to a bank card. The price ranged from four to five thousand rubles, depending on the production time.

As a result of operative-search activities the Police identified and detained the offender. The 30-year-old resident of Moscow explained that he had started illegal activities in the autumn of 2020, after he had seen such a certificate of his colleague.

The Criminal Investigation unit of the Internal Affairs Administration for the North-Eastern Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under Article 327 of the Russian Criminal Code. With respect to the suspect a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct. During the preliminary investigation it remains to be established how many fake certificates he has managed to sell and to whom. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.