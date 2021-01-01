From March 15 to March 26 this year, the Russian MIA, together with the executive authorities of the constituent entities of the Russian Federation and local self-governments, will hold the first stage of the annual nationwide anti-drug campaign “Report where they sell death”. The event will be held with the participation of specialists in the field of drug prevention and treatment of drug addiction.

The action is aimed at engaging the public in countering the drug trafficking and non-medical consumption of drugs.

In the course of preventive measures, the collection and verification of operatively significant information will be carried out, the operation of hot-lines and monitoring of the Internet will be ensured. It is also planned to provide qualified assistance and advice on the treatment and rehabilitation of drug addicts.

The MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Drug Control is initiating a nationwide action “Report where they sell death” from 2017. During this time, the event has repeatedly demonstrated its effectiveness: the number of appeals of citizens to the police and helplines increased by 30%. Last year alone, during the first stage of the action, more than 11,000 appeals were received. Almost one in three reported facts of drug trafficking.

The Organizers call on all the Russians to take part in the action and contribute to the fight against drug crime.

For reference:

In 2020, during the first stage of the action “Report where they sell death” more than 4.5 thousand administrative offences were suppressed. Of those, about 3.5 thousand were related to drug use.

More than 37.5 thousand educational organizations, student dormitories, leisure facilities and yard areas have been checked.

About 3,000 drug crimes have been identified, in 84 cases the offenses involved the organization of drug dens. More than 500 facts of being in a state of intoxication by minors or of the use of drugs by them have been established, as well as over 129 cases of involving minors in the use of new potentially dangerous psychoactive substances.

As a result of monitoring the Internet during the first stage of the action, about 2,650 pro-drug Internet resources were identified. The collected information was sent to Roskomnadzor to take a decision on blocking access to those Internet pages.