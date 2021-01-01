In the Republic of Crimea, police officers solved a corruption crime related to the theft of budget funds while carrying out construction work for state and municipal needs.

Under personal control of the Minister of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Crimea, Lieutenant General Pavel Karanda operatives of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption (ES&CC) of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Crimea, together with specialists of the temporary task force of the Russian MIA on ES&CC documented facts of abuses by the head of a commercial construction company. The check found that in 2016 the state authorities of the Republic of Crimea signed a contract with one of the contractors for the construction of a kindergarten for 260 children in the city of Dzhankoy.

The contract amounted to more than 241 million rubles, the construction completion date was set for the end of 2017.

In accordance with the contract, 30% of the total contract amount was transferred upfront to the company's current account. After that, the company executed only part of the work - the foundation and part of the 1st floor were built.

The police found that the Director-General had not fulfilled the obligations under the contract, and the money received in the form of an advance had been appropriated by him, which led to the stop of the construction work. To date, the construction of the facility has not been completed.

As a result of these illegal actions the budget suffered a damage in the amount exceeding 72 million rubles.

A criminal case has been initiated by the Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Dzhankoysky” on the grounds of corpus delicti stipulated by part 4 of Article 160 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (Misappropriation or embezzlement). This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 10 years.

The investigation is now completed and the materials have been sent to the prosecutor's office and the court. A 43-year-old director of a construction firm has been remanded in custody. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the 43-year-old director of the construction company.