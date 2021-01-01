The duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Pavlovsky” received a report from a resident of the city of Vorsma that unknown people had attacked his elderly neighbor and stole her money.

When police officers arrived at the scene, they found that three men, whose faces were hidden under medical masks, had penetrated the 83-year-old pensioner's house through a window. The offenders frightened the elderly woman and, threatening with violence, stole from her all the available savings - 320,000 rubles. The suspects fled with the stolen cash.

After the robbers left, the granny asked her neighbor to call the police. An investigative team immediately went to the scene. The pensioner could not describe the features of the offenders, and only remembered that they were wearing masks and dark clothes.

The criminal investigation into the fact of open theft of other people's property on a large scale by a group of persons with illegal penetration into the dwelling has been instituted by officers of the MIA of Russia Inter-municipal Division “Pavlovsky” on the grounds of the crime under paragraphs “c”, “d”, “e” of part 2 of Article 161 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Brigandage”.

Priority search operations and investigative actions to identify and apprehend the offenders were organized.

As a result of the coordinated work of the officers of the 10th division of the Administration for Criminal Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Nizhny Novgorod Region, together with operatives of the local police division, the man, aged 25, 28 and 31, was detained in a hotel in Nizhny Novgorod. They had 228 thousand rubles with them, the rest of the money they managed to spend.

The police found that all the suspects had been tried several times before, one of them had no registration at the place of residence.

The suspects were detained pursuant to Article 91 of the Russian Federation Criminal Procedure Code.

The criminal investigation continues.