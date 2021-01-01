“The Khimkinsky City Court of the Moscow Region has handed down the sentence with regard to a subject of the Kingdom of the Netherlands accused of participation in a criminal community, cocaine smuggling and other illegal acts related to drug trafficking.

During the preliminary investigation it was established that in 2000 the defendant, together with other members of the criminal organization, illegally smuggled more than 105 kg of cocaine from Colombia through the customs border of the Russian Federation. Including 49 kg on their way to the UK for sale purposes.

A large batch of prohibited items was discovered by U.S. Customs officers at Miami airport during a suspicious cargo check. The accomplices set up a cache in the parcel with a machine for the manufacture of molds for plastic products. The information was passed to Russian colleagues, and in Moscow the shipment was met by officers of the Russian MIA.

Investigators found that the Dutch national, being a confidant of one of the leaders of an international drug cartel, controlled the illegal activities of accomplices who were in Russia. He paid them a cash remuneration, received in the UK the cocaine shipped from Russia and sold it. In 2010, the defendant was put on the international wanted list, and in December 2015 he was detained in Belgium.

He tried to avoid extradition to Russia. However, in April 2018, as a result of joint work of the Investigative Department of the Russian MIA, Office of the Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation and the competent authorities of Belgium, the defendant was handed over to the initiator of the search and detained.

The Administration for Investigation of Organized Criminal Activities of the Investigative Department of the Russian MIA has gathered sufficient evidence base on the alleged crimes stipulated by part 2 of Article 210, part 4 of Article 188, part 3 of Article 30, part 4 of Article 188, part 4 of Article 228, part 3 of Article 30, part 4 of Article 228, part 1 of Article 30, part 4 of Article 228 of the Russian Criminal Code.

In July 2019, the criminal investigation into the case of the national of the Kingdom of the Netherlands was completed. With the indictment approved by the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation, the materials of the case were submitted to the Khimkinsky City Court of the Moscow Region for consideration on the merits.

At the end of January 2021, he was found guilty of committed crimes and sentenced to 15 years in a strict regime penal colony. The procedure of translating the sentence into the native language of the convict is currently under way. The verdict did not come into effect.

It should be noted that in 2004 the Moscow Regional Court sentenced two leaders and three active members of the criminal community to prison terms of 18 to 22 years. Another of the accomplices, who was on the international wanted list for 16 years, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2018 by the Mytishchinsky City Court of the Moscow Region,” said the MIA of Russia Spokesperson Irina Volk.