“Senior Sergeant of the Police Division for the Krasnogvardeysky District of the Republic of Crimea Vadim Chekanov helped an elderly woman and her grandson in getting out of the burning house.

In the evening Vadim Chekanov and his wife were walking along Lenin Street in the village of Maryanovka. When passing by one of the residential buildings, they heard screams and saw smoke. Flames burst out of a fourth-floor window. The policeman immediately rushed to help the tenants.

An elderly woman with her five-year-old grandson managed to get out of the apartment engulfed in flames to the stairwell. However, due to heavy smoke, they could not find the way out on their own. And when the police officer found the victims, they were starting to suffocate from acrid smoke.

The policeman led the grandmother with the boy outside. At the moment their life and health are out of danger. Officers of the Russian Ministry of Emergencies who arrived on the scene localized the fire,” said the spokesperson for the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.