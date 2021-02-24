On February 24, 2021, Federal Law No. 22-FZ “On amending the Federal Law “On the Legal Status of Foreign Citizens in the Russian Federation” and some legislative acts of the Russian Federation in terms of the settlement of the legal status of stateless persons was issued” (hereinafter “the Federal Law”).

The Federal law introduces the concept of “temporary identity card of a stateless person in the Russian Federation” - a document issued to a stateless person in support of his identity and temporary stay in the Russian Federation (the temporary identity card).

A temporary identity card is issued to a stateless person in the absence of documents with such a person, certifying the identity of a stateless person and recognized by the Russian Federation in this capacity, and in the absence of a state for which the stateless person can leave the Russian Federation, if he has a residence permit or other document confirming the right to temporary or permanent residence in the territory of a foreign country, or in connection with the implementation of the decision taken with respect to him on administrative expulsion from the Russian Federation, deportation or readmission (further - the state, ready to accept a person without a citizenship).

The Federal Law defines the information contained in the temporary identity card, as well as cases in which the temporary identity card should be replaced.

The form and description of the temporary identity card, the procedure for its issuing, replacing or cancelling, the application form for issuing and replacing this ID card shall be approved by the federal executive branch in the field of internal affairs.

A temporary identity card is issued to a stateless person within ten working days from the date he has submitted to the territorial body of the federal executive authority in the field of internal affairs an application for the issuance or replacement of a temporary identity card. These applications shall be submitted after the completion of the procedure of identifying the stateless person.

A temporary identity card is issued to a stateless person for ten years.

Under the provisions of the Federal Law, a temporary identity card for a stateless person shall not be issued or shall be revoked in cases where:

the person when applying for a temporary identity card has provided false information about himself and submitted forged (fake) documents;

the person has the citizenship of a foreign country;

it has been established that another State is prepared to accept the stateless person;

if the person in question has either obtained a temporary residence permit or a residence permit.

If a temporary identity card has been revoked in connection with the revealed fact that the person has the nationality of a foreign state or in connection with the establishment of the state ready to accept the stateless person, such person shall be issued a certificate to travel to the diplomatic mission of the foreign country concerned in the Russian Federation (a foreign national is obliged to leave the Russian Federation within fifteen calendar days).

To carry out labor activities, a stateless person with a temporary identity card, shall not be required to get permits - a work permit or a patent.