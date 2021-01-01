First Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Police Colonel-General Aleksandr Gorovoy, and the Ambassador of the Republic of Finland to the Russian Federation, Antti Helanterya, held talks at the Finnish Embassy in Moscow.

The meeting was attended by chiefs and representatives of the units of the central office of the Russian MIA, as well as officers of the competent authorities of Finland accredited with the diplomatic institution.

The First Deputy-Minister expressed gratitude to the Finnish side for the invitation and welcomed the new liaison officers of the Finnish Interior Ministry, recently appointed to work in Russia.

The sides discussed key areas of cooperation between Russia and Finland in the law enforcement sphere. Aleksandr Gorovoy noted that despite the difficult sanitary and epidemiological situation, the positive dynamics of interaction had not been just preserved, but had even increased in some aspects.

Agreements have been reached to continue the implementation in 2021 of the activities provided by the Cooperation Program of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Finland for 2019-2020, but not implemented due to the spread of the coronavirus infection.

Prospects for joint activities have been outlined, including the preparation of plans for the Finnish Central Criminal Police and the territorial internal affairs bodies of border regions of the Russian Federation.

Special attention was paid to the regulation and control of migration processes during the pandemic, the conditions of stay of foreign workers and students in Russia.

Separately, the sides focused on the tasks of the police related to the organization and holding of matches of the European Football Championship in the city of St. Petersburg, for which the Finnish national team and foreign tourists are expected to arrive.

At the end of the conversation, Aleksandr Gorovoy thanked his colleagues for a constructive dialogue and assured them that the Russian MIA was interested in developing contacts at the bilateral and multilateral platforms aimed both at prompt resolution of situational problems and at countering new challenges and threats to international security.