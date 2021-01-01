The Investigative Department of the Russian MIA have completed a preliminary investigation into the criminal case against the former department deputy head of the “United Grain Company” JSC. He is accused of embezzlement of funds on a particularly large scale, as well as participation in a criminal community.

The investigation found that the defendant was a participant in a criminal scheme organized by the Magomedov brothers, heading the “Summa Group” holding company. He is accused of embezzlement of funds of “United Grain Company’ JSC at the conclusion of contracts for the purchase and sale of agricultural products in 2012 and 2013. The damage amounted to more than 20 million US dollars, which were transferred to a foreign company controlled by the accomplices in the illegal activities.

The preliminary investigation has been completed, today the criminal case with the indictment approved by the Prosecutor has been sent to the Basmanny District Court of Moscow for consideration on the merits.

Earlier, the Investigative Department of the Russian MIA completed a preliminary investigation of the criminal case against another alleged accomplice in the criminal community. He has also been charged with crimes under part 4 of Article 160 and part 3 of Article 210 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The defendant pleaded guilty in full to the charges against him and gave evidence to the investigators, exposing the leaders and participants of the criminal organization. The criminal case was sent to the Presnensky District Court of Moscow for consideration on the merits.

The investigation of criminal cases against two alleged organizers and 23 participants in the illegal activities continues. Ten defenders were put on the international wanted list, and a measure of restraint in the form of detention was chosen for them in absentia.