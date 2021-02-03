“Today, the Tverskoy District Court of Moscow convicted the director of the treasury of the Moldovan bank BC Moldindconbank S.A., Elena Platon. Officers of the MIA of Russia Investigative Department, investigating the criminal case against the defendant, established that from 2013 to 2014 she was an active participant in the international criminal community, headed by her brother Vyacheslav Platon and well-known in the Republic of Moldova politician and entrepreneur Vladimir Plahotniuc. Together with the actual owners of a number of Russian banks, Aleksandr Grigoriev and Oleg Kuzmin, as well as other accomplices, the defendant illegally withdrew more than 126 billion rubles from the Russian Federation to foreign states.

The court sentenced Elena Platon to 10 years in prison with serving the sentence in a general regime colony and confiscation of property. The verdict has not entered into legal force,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.

As previously reported, on February 3, 2021, the Presnensky District Court of Moscow Aleksandr Grigoriev was found guilty of crimes under part 1 of Article 210 and part 3 of Article 193.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. For heading the structural unit of an international criminal community and executing illegal FX transactions with a non-resident on false documents in a particularly large amount, the defendant was sentenced to 12 years' imprisonment with serving the sentence in a maximum regime penal colony.

The criminal case against Oleg Kuzmin is currently being considered on the merits by the Tverskoy District Court in Moscow.

The defendants Elena Platon, Oleg Kuzmin and Aleksandr Grigoriev entered into pre-trial agreement with the Office of the Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation at the request of the Investigative Department of the Russian MIA during the investigation of the criminal case. Within their framework, the defendants provided to the investigation the necessary information about the participants and leaders of the international criminal community, and criminal cases against them are dealt with in a separate proceeding.

The leaders of the international criminal community Vyacheslav Platon, Vladimir Plakhotnyuk, as well as their accomplice Renato Usatii are put on the international wanted list by the Investigative Department of the Russian MIA. Placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for them in absentia. Russian law enforcement agencies intend to seek the extradition of those persons from the territories of other states for bringing them to justice.

In addition, the Investigative Department of the Russian MIA have completed the investigation of the criminal case against five other alleged members of the community. Once the accused and their defense lawyers get acquainted with the materials, the latter will be sent to the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation for approval of the indictment and then will be sent to court for consideration on the merits.

Investigation of other episodes of the international criminal community continues.