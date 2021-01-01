A local resident contacted the police duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Krasnodar. The woman explained that she had lent her friend 500,000 rubles, after which the man did not return the money and stopped communicating.

As a result of operational-search measures a 42-year-old local resident was detained at the place of his residence by police officers on suspicion of committing the unlawful act.

It was established that the suspect had indicated in the written receipt his vehicle as collateral, but the man had been repaying the loan for the vehicle. The malefactor disposed of the stolen funds at his own discretion.

Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Krasnodar have instituted a criminal case against the defendants on the grounds of a crime under Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 6 years. For the period of the preliminary investigation, a preventive measure in the form of recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct was chosen for the man.