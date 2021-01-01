Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA for the Republic of North-Ossetia-Alania revealed a fact of fraud in obtaining social payments. A 50-year-old head of the territorial body of one of the ministries is suspected of committing the offense.

As a result of the police check, it was established that the head of the division, having a criminal intent to steal money and using his official powers, entered knowingly false information into the data base and registers of payments for housing and utility services on accrued amounts of payments. At the same time, the recipients of the subsidies were front men. On the basis of fictitious contracts, money was transferred to the accounts of the front persons, subsequently, the money was cashed and appropriated by the fraudster. Under such a scheme, 900,000 rubles were stolen by the offender.

In the actions of the official, who carried out activities in violation of the law, there were signs of a crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 159.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud in receipt of payments”. The sanction of the article provides for the maximum punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 6 years.