“The investigation of the criminal case of fraud committed against elderly citizens has been completed by the Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Urban District of Klin, Moscow Region.

The preliminary investigation found that in December last year, a previously convicted resident of Samara, dialing randomly, reached an 84-year-old woman and then an 85-year-old man living in the Urban District of Klin. In the first case, he introduced himself as the boyfriend of the pensioner's granddaughter and said that he urgently needed money to avoid criminal prosecution. In the second he posed as the son of the pensioner and asked him for a borrowing.

Elderly people, scared by unexpected calls, assuming that they were talking to relatives, agreed to the terms of the scam. The money was transferred by the victims through taxi drivers.

The offender was detained in the city of Samara by criminal investigation officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the Urban District of Klin. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the man.

The criminal case instituted on the grounds of the crime under Articles 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, with the indictment approved by the prosecutor, has been submitted to the Klinsky City Court of the Moscow Region for consideration on the merits,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.