“Investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Mezhdurechensk in the Kemerovo Region has completed a preliminary investigation of the criminal case against the branch manager of a gold mining company. He is charged with committing a crime under part 3 of Article 260 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for the Kemerovo Region found the site of the illegal felling of forest plantations near the village of Orton.

The police found that the gold mining company was carrying out preparatory work on the site for the subsequent mining of precious metals. At the same time, there were no permits for cutting down trees. And to speed up the process of forest felling, workers cleared the area of trees with the help of excavators.

As a result, the forest was destroyed on an area of more than 55,000 square meters. The damage to the forest fund amounted to about 450 thousand rubles.

The criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been submitted to the Mezhdurechensky City Court of the Kemerovo Region for consideration on the merits,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.