“Operatives of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation, in collaboration with colleagues from the Joint Information and Coordination Center of the Internal Affairs Authorities of the Russian Federation and the Republic of South Ossetia, as well as the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow detained the man who is accused of murder committed more than 20 years ago.

According to the information available, in September 2000, in the South Ossetian village of Verkhnyaya Kemulta, the offender reportedly shot at his friend from a small-caliber rifle during a quarrel. The victim's mother ran to the noise and tried to take away the gun from the offender, but he fired two shots in the woman’s direction and wounded her. After that, the defendant struck his opponent several times on the head and fled.

The man died from the injuries received. His mother was taken to a medical facility, but doctors were unable to save her life.

A criminal case has been instituted by the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of South Ossetia. The man is charged with murder, intentionally caused grievous bodily harm and illegal arms trafficking. In 2000 the defendant was announced federally wanted. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for him in absentia.

Officers of MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation found that the defendant had changed his passport data and was hiding in the Moscow Region.

As a result of operational-search measures, the police in cooperation with the Rosgvardia detained the 47-year-old offender in Moscow. This information has been transferred to the initiator of the search. Currently, the necessary procedural steps are being taken with regard to the man,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.