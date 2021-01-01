“Officers of the MIA of Russia Investigative Department and the “K” Administration of the Economic Security Service of the FSB of Russia during the preliminary investigation of the criminal case instituted under Article 159.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, suppressed the activities of an organized group allegedly involved in the theft of assets of the North-West Bank of PAO Sberbank.

According to the investigation, in January 2018, representatives of LLC “TD InterTorg”, after providing false information to the bank, concluded credit contracts without the intention to fulfill their obligations. After the bank transferred borrowed funds in the amount of at least eight billion rubles to the accounts of this organization, the offenders disposed of them at their own discretion. At present, LLC “TD InterTorg” has been declared bankrupt.

In the city of St. Petersburg, searches took place in several offices and addresses of the suspects, during which items and documents of evidentiary importance to the criminal case were seized. In addition, officers of the Investigative Department of the Russian MIA have appointed forensic examinations, seized financial and legal documents in the credit organization, and hold interrogations of witnesses and confrontations with the defendants in the criminal case.

Three executives and employees of the company were detained and charged with the alleged act. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.