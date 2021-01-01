Police officers found that in August 2017, the former head of a microloan company, using his official position, stole budget funds totaling 700,000 rubles. The defendant in the criminal case held this position from 2015 to 2019.

The stolen money was allocated as part of the implementation of the state program of the Republic of Tyva “Creating favorable conditions for doing business in the Republic of Tyva for 2017-2024” to finance activities aimed at supporting and developing small and medium-sized businesses in the region.

The former head of the microloan company, having drawn up a fictitious contract, provided a target loan of 700,000 rubles to a limited liability company, where he was the founder and the CEO.

It has been established that the targeted funds transferred to the LLC's settlement account were not used for the purposes specified in the loan agreement, in particular for business development, but were spent by the defendant for personal needs. Payments to reimburse the targeted loan to the microloan company's settlement account were also not received.

Investigation unit of the Investigation Administration of the MIA for the Republic of Tyva instituted a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by part 3 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code “Fraud”.

Recall that the former head of the microloan company in February 2021 became a defendant in another criminal case, instituted on the grounds of the crime under part 4 of Article 160 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (Misappropriation or embezzlement). He is suspected of embezzling budget funds totaling over one million rubles. The fact of appropriation of budget funds was also revealed by operatives of the ES&CC Administration of the MIA for the Republic of Tyva and officers of the republican FSB.

Currently, the defendant is in custody, the investigation of the criminal cases continues.