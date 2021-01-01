On March 5, officers of the criminal investigation unit of the police division “Aviastroitelny” together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia Administration for Kazan detained a suspect in a robbery attack on a microloan office.

Threatening with a knife, the offender stole 32,550 rubles from the organization's cash desk.

On February 26, the police division “Aviastroitelny” received a statement from an employee of a microloan organization. She explained that at about noon a young man in a red jacket entered the office and, threatening with a knife, demanded that all the money be given to him. Fearing for her life and health, the woman complied with the conditions of the offender and gave him 32,550 rubles.

Currently, investigators have instituted criminal proceedings based on corpus delicti, provided for in part 1 of Article 162 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Brigandage”. The police conducted a complex of operational and search activities, interviewed witnesses and eyewitnesses, examined the CCTV footage. They established the route of the attacker's movement and the routes of his departure. The operatives also found out that before committing the crime, the alleged robber several times examined the surrounding area, dropped into the bar and asked questions on the work of the microloan office.

As a result of the work carried out, the investigators identified the suspect. He was detained at his place of residence located not far from the scene. The 23-year-old man pleaded guilty. He said he had hid the crime weapon and outer clothing in the attic of his house. He also explained that at the time of the crime he was wearing a friend's jacket, which the latter left in his apartment.

During the investigation, the police in the hiding place in the attic found a jacket, a knife, a hat with slits for the eyes. All the seized items are now attached to the materials of the criminal case as material evidence. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect.