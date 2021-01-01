Police officers came to the place of residence of the 87-year-old worker of the labor front, invalid of the second group, for the ceremony of taking the oath and becoming a citizen of the Russian Federation.

Deputy Chief of the migration unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Nyagani, Police Major Natalia Rvacheva read out the opening statement, Aleksandra Dubrovskaya vowed to comply with the Constitution and legislation of the Russian Federation, the rights and freedoms of the country's citizens, to perform the duties of a citizen of Russia, to respect its culture, history and traditions.

The new citizen of the Russian Federation told the guards that in 1941-1945 in Takushinsky state farm in the North Kazakhstan Region at the age of 9 she planted and grew wheat, which she and other children collected by hand, milked cows and sent grain and milk to soldiers of the Soviet Army, while they cooked and ate potato peels.

The Chief of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Nyagani, Lieutenant-Colonel Vladimir Grabovetsky, congratulated Aleksandra Vasilyevna with taking the oath, and wished her becoming a worthy, law-abiding citizen of Russia.

The veteran of the labor front thanked the police for their attention, kindness and understanding.