Based ono the materials of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Khakassia, investigative bodies of the IC of Russia GA for the Krasnoyarsk Territory and Khakassia instituted a criminal case against six members of an organized group aged from 24 to 45 on suspicion of committing 9 episodes of the crime, provided for by part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, 9 episodes of the crime, provided for by part 1 of Article 303 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to preliminary information, the organized group operated from April 2017 to the present time. Its participants, acting in accordance with distributed roles, as well as other persons who had been misled by them, purchased goods from commercial companies selling electronic and household appliances. Other members of the group, working for trading companies, accepted claims and fictitiously documented the return of the goods, and then filed claims for a refund with the office of a commercial company, although the goods had not been transferred or had been brought into inoperable state by a member of the group working in the service center.

After that, team members and other unidentified persons, using false expert opinions and false acts of inspection of the equipment, sued the commercial companies for an amount that exceeded the actual value of the goods, forfeiture, compensation for moral damages and legal costs. During the court hearings, members of the organized group requested examinations of the quality of the goods in certain expert institutions and the Khakassia Chamber of Commerce, where one of the group members was involved in the inspection of the goods.

Acting on a criminal scheme, the offenders stole the money of commercial organizations totaling more than 1 million 650 thousand rubles.

Officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Khakassia provide operational support in the criminal case.