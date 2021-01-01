“Criminal investigation officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the Begovaya District of Moscow detained a suspect in numerous episodes of fraud committed under the guise of providing services.

According to the operatives, the offender made acquaintance with women through a popular social network. He used to say that he was holding a high position in state bodies and had a large administrative resource in the Government of Moscow. In support of his words, the man sent the victims fake photos with famous artists and politicians, processed in a photo editor.

Having entered into the trust, the suspect promised assistance to his new acquaintances in solving various issues. They related to the purchase of an apartment at a discounted cost, rental of office space, termination of construction in certain areas of the capital. Some of them were offered by him an increase in the number of subscribers in the profiles of social networks and purchase of mobile devices at reduced prices. From each of the women the offender received from 16 to 700 thousand rubles. However, he did not fulfill the assumed obligations. According to the preliminary data, the total damage exceeded one million rubles.

The police found that the detainee had been repeatedly tried before. He had no permanent residence in Moscow and lived in a hotel. The offender did not have a real opportunity to fulfill his promises.

Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Begovaya District of the city of Moscow initiated criminal cases on the grounds of offenses under parts 2 and 3 of Articles 159 of the Russian Criminal Code. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect.

The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.