“Officers of the linear police division at the Roschino Airport in the city of Tyumen detained a passenger suspected of using violence against a representative of the authorities.

A citizen who was in the building of the airport in a state of alcoholic intoxication was delivered to the duty unit. He was brought to administrative responsibility, and released a few hours after sobering up.

However, returning to the airport terminal, the man continued offending public order. He again began drinking alcoholic beverages in one of the cafes and was loudly speaking foul language.

As a result, the offender was delivered to the police sub-division. There he tried to resist and hit a policeman.

It turned out that previously the detainee had been repeatedly tried, including for threat of murder, robbery, theft and violation of the inviolability of the home. On that day, he arrived at the airport in the morning to fly to the village of Tolka in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District, but missed his flight.

Protocols on administrative offenses provided for in Articles 20.1 and 20.21 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation were drawn up. In addition, the Urals Investigative Administration on Transport of the Investigative Committee of Russia instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Article 318 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.