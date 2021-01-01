Representatives of the Public Council of the MIA of Russia Division for the Maloyaroslavetsky District visited the migration office.

The attention of the Chairman of the Public Council of the MIA of Russia Division for the Maloyaroslavetsky District, Petr Polischuk, and council member Viktor Tsurikov, during the inspection, focused on the quality of public services in the field of registration: visa and passport regime and migration registration.

During the visit, public activists checked whether the reference information posted on the stands was relevant, talked to the visitors and learned about their attitude to the organization of the activities of the migration unit staff. They paid special attention to the availability of a call button for people with disabilities, as well as the equipment of the reception room for citizens.

There were no complaints to the staff of the Internal Affairs Division from the visitors. On the positive side, there was noted a lack of queues, a short waiting time for the reception and issuance of documents.

Senior Inspector of the Migration Sub-division of the MIA of Russia Division for the Maloyaroslavetsky District, Police Major Marina Safronova, and the staff of the Sub-division told the Public Council members that they explain to citizens the advantages and opportunities for rapid and contactless access to public services electronically, as well as how to register on the portal gosuslugi.ru.

Petr Polischuk and Viktor Tsurikov, summing up the visit, noted that in the sub-division there were created all conditions for rendering quality public services not only for citizens, but also for employees who provide these services.