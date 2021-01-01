“Drug control officers of the MIA of Russia GA for the Kemerovo Region and the MIA of Russia Administration for the City of Togliatti in the Samara Region have suppressed the activities of two drug labs.

Thus, one of them was located in a garage box in the territory of the Zavodskoy District of the city of Kemerovo. Police found more than 3 kilograms of mephedrone,7 kilograms of marijuana and various chemicals in the premises. Computer equipment, communication means, packaging material and other items were also seized.

As a result of operational and investigative activities, officers of the MIA of Russia GA for the Kemerovo Region detained the alleged organizer and three participants of the illegal activities. Two of them, including the leader, had criminal record.

According to investigators, the offenders sold the manufactured drugs through the on-line store they had created.

In addition, operatives of the MIA of Russia Administration for the City of Togliatti suppressed the activities of a drug laboratory equipped in a private house in the Tsentralny District of the city. Protective suits, laboratory equipment, reagents used for the manufacture of prohibited substances, as well as 6.5 kilograms of mephedrone were found in the house.

The territorial investigating authorities instituted criminal proceedings based on this fact, on the grounds of crimes stipulated by part 3 of Article 30 and part 5 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Placement to custody has been selected as the preventive measure for all the suspects. The preliminary criminal investigation is on-going,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.