The Russian MIA has been involved in the maintenance or restoration of international peace and security since 1992. During this period, more than 600 officers of the Russian police, including representatives of the fair sex, took part in 24 operations around the world.

Today, UN and OSCE secretariats are increasingly emphasizing the need to increase the number of female police officers participating in missions. Peacekeeping activities often take place in conflict-ridden territories, and this has a particularly acute impact on the civilian population, especially women and children. The constant fear for their lives and health, for the well-being of their families - makes local women wary of peacekeepers. But seeing a woman in front of them - kind, strong and courageous - they tend to trust her.

At the same time, high professionalism, responsibility and readiness to come to the rescue at any moment remain the foundation of successful work of female police officers in peacekeeping missions. The ability of female police officers to listen to the views of local residents, patiently and diplomatically explaining the stand of the international mission, plays a very important role. All this makes it possible to convey an important message: respect for the rights of women and children, their support - are the key to the future of their home country.

Currently, 32 officers of Internal Affairs bodies of the Russian Federation, 9 of whom are women, are serving in peacekeeping missions. In the UN and OSCE missions, they hold positions of tactical and operational leaders as well as experts.

Officers of the Russian MIA congratulate their female colleagues who serve away from their homeland on the International Women's Day - March 8. In foreign missions you represent all the best that characterizes Russian women - beauty, wisdom, love for people. We wish you to continue bringing peace and harmony, hopes for the best and just a good mood to others. Good health, well-being and happiness to you!