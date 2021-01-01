“Investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Berezovsky, Sverdlovsk Region, Major of Justice Maya Terebenina, helped her neighbor with one-year-old child and a cat to escape from fire.

Around 11 a.m., Maya Terebenina, who was at home with her young son, smelled a strong smell of burning. Looking out of the window, she saw that an apartment was burning a floor below. Black acrid smoke rose up like a pillar making breathing difficult. It was necessary to urgently leave the house and get out into the street.

Having quickly dressed-up her little son, Major of the Justice Terebenina was about to go out, but suddenly heard cries for help. On the adjacent balcony of the 8th floor right above the fire there was her neighbor with a one-year-old child in her arms. Their entrance was filled with smoke, and it was impossible to pass through it. The balconies of the two apartments were separated by a high partition, but Maya managed to take the baby and carefully carry him into her apartment. After that, the woman suddenly rushed back into the apartment and returned with a cat. The investigator helped them to get to her balcony, after which both women and their children went out into the street, where worried relatives were already waiting for them,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

From the bottom of her heart the neighbor sincerely thanked Maya Terebenina: “Thank you for being there and saving us”.