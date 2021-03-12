Russian Minister of Internal Affairs Vladimir Kolokoltsev attended the 14th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, which began its work in Kyoto, Japan. The event takes place in intramural and extramural format.

The Minister noted that Russia has consistently supported the central coordinating role of the UN in consolidating international efforts in the fight against global criminal challenges and threats while respecting the basic principles of international law. The Congress is an important multilateral format for discussing the main areas of international anti-crime cooperation, including the preparation of new international legal instruments.

“We believe that the joint work on crime prevention should take into account the national legislation, the role of the state, its competent authorities and the civil society,” Vladimir Kolokoltsev said.

The Russian Minister focused on the problem of cybercrime, which became particularly evident during the pandemic: “Russia, like many other countries, sees a solution in the development of a universal convention under the auspices of the UN on countering information crime. The document should take into account the principles of sovereign equality and non-interference in the internal affairs of States. We assign priority importance to the process of forming such a document in New York”.

The Chief of the Russian MIA welcomed the launch of the review mechanism of the UN Convention against Transnational Organized Crime and indicated the intention of the Russian side to take an active part in it.

Vladimir Kolokoltsev praised the work of the UN Office on Counter-Terrorism and stressed that the Russian Federation was constantly calling for the formation of a united front against terrorism: “We need to increase efforts to cut the logistic channels of terrorist groups, to stop the spread of extremist propaganda”.

In addition, the Minister reported on the change of drug routes during the pandemic and noted the importance of a comprehensive and balanced solution to the global drug problem on the basis of strict compliance by states with their obligations under the relevant UN conventions and the inadmissibility of drug legalization.

The Chief of the Russian MIA also reminded about the importance of fighting corruption on the basis of the relevant UN Convention: “We support the depoliticized, open nature of the mechanism of its review. We are in favor of building up international legal tools in the area of asset recovery”.

Concluding his speech, Vladimir Kolokoltsev expressed Russia's commitment to fighting crime and reaffirmed readiness to further develop equal international anti-criminal cooperation.

For reference:

Since 1955, Congresses have been held every five years in different parts of the world and cover a wide range of topics.

The 14th UN Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice is held from 7 to 12 March 2021 in Kyoto. The forum was originally scheduled to take place on 20-27 April 2020, but was postponed because of to the global COVID-19 pandemic.