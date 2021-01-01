One of important areas of implementing the federal project “Traffic Safety” of the national project “Safe and quality roads” remains the renewal of the technical means of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate. This work within the framework of the national project began in 2019 and was continued in 2020.

In particular, the regional units of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate purchase state of the art equipment necessary to improve the efficiency of traffic supervision, the state of road infrastructure and the operation of vehicles.

Thus, the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate receives retro-reflectometers - devices for measuring lighting parameters of road signs, smoothness and slopes of road surfaces and curbs, devices for measuring road illumination, as well as devices for measuring the coefficient of tire adhesion with roads. With the help of these technical means, it is possible to assess the basic operation qualities of roads and vehicles.

In 2020, units of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate in the regions received more than 2.3 thousand units of special technical means for monitoring the safety of road operation and 1.5 thousand pieces of equipment for monitoring the technical condition of vehicles.

A year earlier, in 2019, within the framework of the national project, the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate bodies also received more than 4,000 units of various measuring equipment.

A major re-equipment has covered the fleet of road patrol vehicles, with a total of more than 4.3 thousand new vehicles delivered to regional units in 2020. In 2019, the traffic police bodies received more than 4.8 thousand new patrol cars.

Vehicles have improved performance characteristics, including increased off-road performance, which allows traffic inspectors to operate in different road conditions. To maintain the operability of numerous on-board equipment - DVRs, loudspeakers, radio stations - the new patrol transport is characterized by increased energy supply.

In addition, the vehicles are additionally equipped with medical boxes to provide first aid to victims of road accidents. In 2019, the regions received more than a thousand such boxes.

Medical box is a serious set of first aid tools that allow to support the life of the victim in an accident until he is delivered to a medical institution, and thus help in saving his life, especially in situations when it is literally a matter of minutes.

During the past year, Road Patrol Service inspectors in the regions have received special training courses on the rules of first aid to victims of road accidents, including the use of such medical boxes. As practice has shown, medical boxes have become a useful element of equipment of patrol cars and have been repeatedly used by Road Patrol Service inspectors who went to the scene of accidents.