Inspectors of the Donskoy Detached Battalion No.2 of the Road Patrol Service of the Traffic Police of the MIA of Russia GA for the Rostov Region while on duty on the 931th km of the M-4 Don highway, in line with the available orientation, stopped a Volkswagen Transporter car run by a 50-year-old man.

During the inspection of the vehicle, police found 19 parrots of different species. According to preliminary data, the birds are objects subject to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora. The man did not have any documents for their transportation. The driver explained that he was on his way to the Krasnodar Territory.

Currently, the parrots are staying in one of the nurseries of the Rostov Region, with experts working with them. The collected materials were sent to the Southern Operational Customs for a procedural decision.