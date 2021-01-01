“Officers of the Administration for Drug Control of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region, together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia Division for the Urban District of Dubna with the support of the special forces unit “Grom” have detained a native of one of the neighboring countries and her cohabitant with a criminal record, who are suspected of drug trafficking.

The police received operational information that the offender was selling drugs through caches. As a result of operational search activities, the woman was detained red-handed during another attempt of drug trafficking. During her personal search the police seized from her four bundles of powdered substance. According to the results of the study, it is a narcotic - methadone.

In the smartphone of the defendant, the police found coordinates and photos of drug caches. Several bundles of powdered and plant-based substances were seized at those sites. According to the results of chemical analysis, the seized powder was amphetamine with a total mass of more than 800 grams. More than 65 kilograms of similar substances, packaging materials and electronic scales were found in the apartment of the suspect and in the rented garage.

In the course of further activities, the police detained the cohabitant of the defendant. During a search of the house rented by them in the village of Pervomaika in the Ramensky District, laboratory equipment and reagents necessary for the production of synthetic drugs, as well as about a kilogram of a powdered substance, were seized.

Criminal proceedings were instituted against the detained woman on the grounds of a crime stipulated by Articles 30, 228 and 228.1 of the RF Criminal Code and against the alleged accomplice - by part 4 of Article 228.1 of the RF Criminal Code. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspects. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.