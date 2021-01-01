The Federation Council held two round-tables, the main topic of which was the reduction of accidents on the roads, preserving life and health of road users. Representatives of relevant ministries and departments as well as the expert community took part in the events. The Russian State Traffic Safety Inspectorate was represented by Deputy Chief of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Traffic Safety, Major General of the Police Oleg Ponaryin.

Opening the round-table on “Implementation of priority areas of public policy in the field of ensuring traffic safety and reducing road deaths”, the chairman of the FC Committee for Defense and Safety Viktor Bondarev expressed the opinion that quantitative indicators of the state of traffic safety require additional measures of state and legal regulation and organizational support.

Viktor Bondarev noted the need to analyze the state of legal regulation in the sphere of traffic safety, to identify existing gaps in legislative and organizational support, as well as possible adverse trends, to determine the ways and measures of legislative regulation, including the actions of the state authorities in solving problems.

In his turn, Deputy Chief of the Russian State Traffic Safety Inspectorate informed the participants of the round table that over the past decade the country had done a lot of work to reduce the number of deaths and injuries from car accidents. The issue of improving road safety is constantly in the focus attention of the Russian Federation leadership, and state authorities at the federal, regional and local levels are involved in these activities.

Oleg Ponaryin stated that the work performed allowed us to ensure positive dynamics in the state of road safety in general and by certain categories of participants. Over the past 10 years, the main accident rates have decreased. The number of traffic accidents and the number of deaths has decreased by more than a third, the number of deaths among pedestrians and minors has reduced by almost a half.

Valery Vasilyev, Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Economic Policy, held a round-table in video conferencing mode to discuss the progress of the national project “Safe and quality roads”. The senator noted that within the framework of the national project, the roads most popular with the country's residents are brought in compliance with regulatory requirements, and, as opinion polls show, Russians have noticed an improvement in the quality of roads in the regional capitals.

Oleg Ponaryin has informed the conference participants about the results of implementing in 2020 the federal project “Traffic Safety” which is part of the national project. He said that last year, the technical equipment of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate continued - more than 4.3 thousand new patrol cars, more than 3.8 thousand special technical means of monitoring the safety of the operation of roads and vehicles were delivered to regional divisions.

Despite the introduction of restrictions on mass events in connection with the complication of sanitary and epidemiological conditions, a social campaign “Attention to the Road!” was held, the coverage of which totaled more than 100,000 adults and young citizens in 15 problem regions. The project “Childhood Without Danger” continued - trainings on the rules of transporting children in cars were held in perinatal centers and maternity hospitals in 65 regions for more than 8 thousand expectant and young mothers.

This year, the implementation of the federal project will continue. According to Deputy Chief of the Russian State Traffic Safety Inspectorate, in addition, new measures related to the organization of traffic, minimization of the risks of collisions and rollovers of vehicles, collisions with pedestrians, improvement of organizational and methodical support of activities ensuring traffic safety, improvement of the technical condition of operated vehicles, their active and passive safety, and the development of a system of assistance to victims of traffic accidents are planned.

In general, the participants of the round-tables noted that reducing road deaths continues to be one of the priorities of the government authorities. As a result of the discussions, the final document, which will include the proposals and recommendations, will be approved.