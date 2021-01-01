Dear women!
Dear Colleagues!
I congratulate you heartily on the International Women's Day – March 8.
This wonderful holiday is filled with the warmth and joy of the coming spring. It is a symbol of beauty, love, inspiration and everything kindest and brightest.
You are amazingly transforming our lives. Thanks to talent and purposefulness you skillfully combine the care of the family and the ability to realize yourself in any profession.
Today, a significant part of the staff of the Ministry of Internal Affairs are women who daily investigate criminal cases, conduct forensic examinations, patrol the streets, deal with the prevention of offenses among minors, successfully work in other responsible areas.
Thank you for your conscientious work, patience, wisdom and responsiveness.
I wish you good health, happiness and well-being. Let all dreams and hopes come true, and every day get warmed by the attention of your loved ones.
Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation
General of the Police of the Russian Federation V.A. Kolokoltsev
