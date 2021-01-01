“Officers of the MIA of Russia GA for the Nizhny Novgorod Region in cooperation with colleagues from the regional department of the FSB of Russia have detained the heads and employees of call centers, who are suspected of committing a series of frauds.

According to the police, the offenders created several Internet websites, which offered assistance to citizens in getting loans. Potential customers were asked to leave their profile details in special forms on those sites. After that, they were called back by the staff of the call center and informed about the need to get a number of insurance policies. At the same time, the money had to be transferred to the bank account specified by the defendants. After receiving the money, the scams stopped communicating with the victims.

More than 20 people have been found to be involved in the illegal activities. In two call centers in the territory of Nizhny Novgorod, with the power support by Rosgvardia officers, searches were carried out, during which money, bank cards, computer equipment, communication means, documentation and other items of evidentiary value were found. There were also found instructions for employees of the call-centers describing methods of influencing clients.

The GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Nizhny Novgorod Region instituted a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by parts 2 and 4 of Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code. 18 members of the criminal group, including 2 organizers, were detained in accordance with Article 91 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Russian Federation.

Operatives and investigators are working to establish all episodes of the illegal activity,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.