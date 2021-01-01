The Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, in his report at the meeting of the recent Collegium of the Russian MIA stated the detection of a large network of drug traffickers.

Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Drug Trafficking control together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia GA for the Volgograd Region suppressed the activities of the offenders. With the power support by the special forces unit “Grom” the police detained 21 people – members of organized groups. According to preliminary data, those groups were structural units of a single criminal community.

“Members of the interregional criminal community, who were engaged in the distribution of drugs through the shadow segment of the Internet. The so-called retail and wholesale cache-fillers and drug-carriers supplying the prohibited goods to the Moscow and Volgograd regions, the Krasnodar Territory, as well as a number of other regions were a part to a large-scale criminal scheme,” Vladimir Kolokoltsev said.

For the purpose of conspiracy, sellers of narcotic drugs used pseudonyms when communicating on various sites of the Network.

In total, the police seized more than 25 kilograms of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances. Criminal proceedings were instituted on the grounds of crimes stipulated by Articles 228.1, 30 and 2282.1 of the RF Criminal Code. All the detainees are in custody.

The investigation suggests that six of the detainees are members of the criminal community. The GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Volgograd Region instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 2 of Article 210 of the Russian Criminal Code.

At present, the involvement of other defendants in the activities of the criminal organization is being established.