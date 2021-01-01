The Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev informed the participants of the meeting of the MIA of Russia Collegium about the suppression of the activities of the gang, which had committed more than two dozen crimes.

“In October last year, a criminal case was opened under the article ‘Banditry’ against two leaders and six members of a stable armed group. In the Moscow and Tula regions, they committed a number of serious and particularly serious offenses, including murder and eleven robbery attacks,” the head of the department said.

The gang members were detained by officers of the Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation in cooperation with operatives of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region.

The group operated from 2017 to 2020, was well equipped and had at its disposal combat firearms used in attacks on civilians.

The accomplices are suspected of murdering a native of Moldova in 2018 in the Ramensky District of the Moscow Region. The offenders took the body of the victim in his car into the woods, after which the car was burned.

In addition, as a result of the investigation search activities the police have established the involvement of the defendants in robbery attacks on private houses, thefts, car thefts, illegal storage, transportation and theft of arms.

Criminal proceedings were instituted by the investigative authorities on the grounds of crimes stipulated by Articles 105, 162 166, 158, 222, 226, 209 of the RF Criminal Code.

All the defendants are currently in custody. Operational and investigative measures aimed at establishing all the facts of illegal activities of gang members are continued.