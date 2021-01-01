“Accompanied by officers of the MIA of Russia NCB of Interpol and the FPS of Russia Roman Korsunsky, a resident of Moscow, was extradited from the Federal Republic of Germany. He is charged with possessing drugs in a large amount.

In 2017, the man was detained at the Paveletskaya Railway Station by transport police officers. During a personal search of the suspect, the police found and seized a psychotropic substance – amphetamine.

Roman Korsunsky has been charged with committing a crime stipulated by part 2 of Article 228 of the RF Criminal Code. A preventive measure other imprisonment was chosen for him.

During the investigation, the defendant left Russia, and in 2019 was put on the international wanted list. In February this year, he was detained in the Federal Republic of Germany.

Today in Dusseldorf the defendant was handed over to representatives of Russian law enforcement authorities for delivery to Moscow,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.