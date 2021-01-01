“The investigation unit of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Chelyabinsk Region have completed a preliminary investigation of a criminal case instituted against one of the leaders of the developers' organizations on the grounds of crimes under part 5 of Article 33, part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to the investigation, two leaders of a group of development companies under the pretext of erecting apartment buildings in Chelyabinsk and Kopeisk committed by deception the theft of money of citizens and organizations totaling more than 3.5 billion rubles.

A large-scale advertising campaign was organized to draw attention to the projects. However, the money of 2,700 participants in the shared construction instead of being used for direct purpose was withdrawn through the organizations controlled by the defendants and stolen, and 29 construction objects were not completed.

During the preliminary investigation, about 1,500 victims and more than 200 witnesses were interrogated, 26 forensic examinations were appointed, and more than 30 searches were carried out. The materials of the criminal case made over 300 volumes.

In order to secure civil claims of victims for compensation of property damage, the property of the defendants and organizations under their control, worth more than 380 million rubles, was arrested.

One of the defendants entered into a pre-trial agreement on cooperation with the Police. The criminal case against him was set aside for a separate proceeding.

The criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been submitted to the Court for consideration on the merits,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.