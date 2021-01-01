Comrade Supreme Commander-in-Chief!

Let me thank you, on behalf of all the personnel, for the objective assessment of the results of our work and the constant attention you pay to the internal affairs bodies.

We will take all the measures necessary to fulfill the tasks you have set.

In 2020, the Ministry worked in difficult conditions. The pandemic of the new coronavirus infection has also influenced the internal affairs bodies, affecting both the operational environment and the organization of the agency's activities. With account of the potential threats and additional responsibilities that have arisen, the corresponding plans at the federal and regional levels have been adjusted. As a result of the adoption of timely management decisions, the situation in the area of responsibility of the Ministry was kept under control.

The personnel showed high professionalism, readiness to ensure the safety of citizens with risk to their own health. Suffice it to say that about eighty thousand employees, or one in eight, have been infected with the coronavirus.

In general, the total number of crimes recorded last year has not changed much.

The increase in serious offenses was mainly due to the increase in encroachments involving the use of IT technologies. For other most dangerous types of criminal offenses, including those against the individual and property rights of citizens, there is a steady decline dynamics. This trend has been there for a number of years.

If we compare the results with 2012, the first post-reform year for the police, the number of murders and serious injuries to health, for example, decreased almost by half, acts of brigandage, robberies and burglaries - by three times, theft of vehicles - by four.

Positive changes are largely the result of comprehensive preventive work.

At the same time, the tasks assigned to us were solved against the background of increased workloads, including those resulting from significant understaffing. Today it is about seventy thousand people.

Sociological surveys also show an increase in the level of law and order in the country. In the past year, important indicators have improved, such as the confidence of citizens in their own safety, trust in the police, and the evaluation of the effectiveness of measures we take. This is confirmed by a number of independent research organizations.

In order to concentrate available resources on priority areas, adjustments to the structure of internal affairs bodies have been continued. For example, inter-district divisions have been set up to serve remote and hard-to-reach communities within the framework of regional drug control departments. Staff of the investigative units was reassigned in twenty-six constituent entities, which allowed to optimize the workload on the staff.

Systemic work to strengthen human resources has been continued.

However, the problem of vacancies is extremely urgent. Especially for units that interact directly with the population. First of all - police patrol service, police precinct officers. The issue is no less acute for the operational block.

We are progressively solving this problem. We are improving the staff selection and training mechanisms.

Serious attention is paid to the provision of social guarantees to employees and pensioners.

On account of the internal redistribution of budget funds we have increased the total volume of lump-sum payments for the purchase or construction of housing. Their total amount was about ten billion rubles. The payroll and pensions have been indexed.

Improvement in the availability and quality of public services remains our priority. In the system of the agency, they are among those in the highest demand. At the end of last year alone, more than eighty-one million services were granted. Even in the situation of quarantine measures, the territorial authorities of the Ministry did not stop accepting statements from citizens. The proportion of statements filed electronically approached eighty per cent.

We regard the further introduction of modern technologies into the sphere of public services and, as a result, the reduction of administrative barriers, and the departure from the need for face-to-face communication as our pressing task.

We will continue these activities as part of the ministerial digital transformation program for 2021-2023. In particular, we are working on the transition to the issuance of certifying documents with electronic data carriers and mobile application to them for both Russian and foreign citizens.

The imposition of pandemic restrictions has necessitated increased control over migration processes. At the same time, Russia has become one of the few countries in the world that has provided temporary measures for foreigners unable to return home.

To ensure the legality of their stay in the Russian Federation, the validity of the permits has been extended. As a result, more than three million persons were able to settle issues of their legal status.

Outward flights, rail and bus transport services were organized together with interested agencies and with the support of consular bodies abroad. With the direct participation of our officers, about four hundred thousand people were granted transportation to their home states.

As regards the monitoring and surveillance activities, given the restrictions, the focus was made on the preventive component. The implemented measures have prevented the deterioration of the social and sanitary and epidemiological situation, including in regions with mass stay of migrants. No increase in criminal manifestations by both foreign nationals and against them was allowed.

At the same time, a lot of work was done on admission to the citizenship of the Russian Federation. The introduction of new rules in migration legislation has contributed to an increase in the number of persons to whom it has been granted.

Significant forces were involved in ensuring law and order at public, political and other mass events. Among the most important of them were the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War, the nationwide vote on the approval of amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation. Due to the clear inter-agency interaction, no high-profile offenses were allowed.

We believe that the existing experience should be used as effectively as possible this year, including in the upcoming elections of deputies to the State Duma.

I will focus specifically on the Ministry's participation in the implementation of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection.

The work was coordinated by a specially created operational headquarters. Police officers supervised the compliance with the self-isolation regime. Up to fifty thousand people were involved daily in patrolling the streets. Almost 13 million citizens who had been issued isolation orders were in the focus of our attention.

Health authorities were assisted in enforcing decisions on forced hospitalization of the sick, and the Rospotrebnadzor units were assisted in monitoring persons arriving from countries with adverse epidemiological situation.

Media, network resources and social networks were monitored to counter the posting of false information about the current situation. Refutations of fake news were promptly posted in the media space, and their authors and distributors were brought to justice.

A few words about departmental medicine.

The staff of our medical institutions worked with full dedication. The clinical hospital in Moscow has been refocused onto the treatment of patients with coronavirus, including patients other than police officers. Additionally, the necessary equipment was purchased, as well as personal protective equipment for all the personnel.

The Ministry also built preventive work with account of the new realities.

A number of successive measures have been taken to prevent domestic violence. Recommendations have been developed by the Government's Profile Commission for regional authorities, including those on the establishment of centers to assist women and children.

The main burden of ensuring law and order in the residential sector is on police precinct officers. They have identified almost 75 per cent of the total number of domestic crimes. In total, they ensured the supervision over nearly three hundred and sixty thousand citizens prone to illegal behavior.

The institution of administrative supervision was actively applied to persons released from prison.

Thanks to the efforts of the police precinct officers, the decreasing trend in the number of domestic crimes, including serious and especially serious ones, as well as criminal offenses committed in the state of alcoholic and drug intoxication, has been maintained.

The Ministry as one of the key subjects of crime prevention systematically address the issues of prevention of offenses among the adolescents. There has been ensured interaction with the authorities and institutions of education, health and social protection of the population. Appropriate work is being done with parents who do not perform their duties, abuse children, affect them negatively.

The integrated approach has further reduced the number of offenses committed against juveniles and the level of juvenile delinquency.

Significant assistance to police officers is provided by representatives of various public formations of law enforcement profile.

The relevant federal law has been in force for seven years already. Citizens are actively participating in the protection of public order. Last year, almost 2 million people were involved in such activities.

The capabilities of the “Safe City” hardware and software complex have been significantly expanded. Here we interact quite constructively with the heads of the constituent entities of the Russian Federation. There is a general understanding of the importance of consistent development of this segment. At the moment, there are 330,000 CCTV cameras in the settlements. We will continue building on this potential.

Much has been done to reduce traffic accidents. A number of initiatives have been implemented to improve the legislation. They include as well further regulation of Technical inspection issues.

As part of the “Traffic safety” federal project, about three thousand technical control instruments and 4,000 patrol cars have been sent to the territorial authorities.

The system of automatic registration of Traffic Rules breaches already includes twenty-one thousand complexes. For two years their number has increased by more than one and a half times. As a result, there has been registered a decrease in the number of incidents in the locations of this equipment, and most importantly, the severity of their consequences.

Citizens themselves make a significant contribution to bringing order to the roads. Thanks to the information received from them, 361,000 offences were suppressed, 28,000 drivers with signs of intoxication were detained.

Comprehensive measures have reduced the number of fatalities by 5 per cent and the number of injuries caused by accidents by more than 13 per cent.

The experience accumulated in recent years shows that it is possible to solve the problem of reducing road deaths even in the situation of growing fleet of vehicles. The priority here is the prevention of traffic accidents, the probability of death in which is the highest.

Given the broadening of the planning horizon for national projects until 2030, we believe that the executive authorities of all levels should be more involved in this work.

And now, as regards solving and investigating crimes.

Despite the objective difficulties caused by the restrictive measures, the effectiveness in these areas has been maintained.

In total, almost 840,000 crimes, or 81 percent of the investigations completed by all law enforcement agencies, were solved by the internal affairs authorities in the reporting period.

The effectiveness of identifying those responsible for causing grievous bodily harm, committing murder, brigandage, robbery, burglary has improved. The remainder of unsolved offenses in those groups decreased.

The rule of law and the quality of the preliminary investigation have improved.

We continue to actively use the criminal-law measure in the form of a court fine, which makes easier the procedure of proving minor crimes. Twenty-nine and a half thousand criminal cases have been sent to court with appropriate petitions.

We pay priority attention to crimes that have caused a wide public response. A large part of them is under the control of the Ministry.

More crimes of the past years have been solved, including those belonging to the category of serious and especially serious crimes. This is one of the indications of our principled approach to ensuring the inevitability of punishment and the restoration of citizens' rights.

The offensive in the fight against organized crime has been preserved.

The involvement of criminal structures in the commission of almost eighteen thousand unlawful attacks has been proved. The activities of about ten thousand leaders and active participants of organized criminal groups have been suppressed. 322 facts of the creation of a criminal community or participation in it have been revealed.

For example, in October last year, a criminal case was opened under the article “banditry” against two leaders and six members of a stable armed group. In the Moscow and Tula regions, they committed a number of serious and particularly serious offenses, including murder and eleven robbery attacks.

A set of measures to counter ethnic crime has contributed to the improvement of the situation.

Together with the agencies concerned, the activities of almost two hundred and forty such organized criminal groups have been suppressed. Forty-five persons with the highest position in the criminal hierarchy have been prosecuted. With regard to eight of them, a decision was made on the undesirability of their stay in Russia.

As noted earlier, criminal acts committed with the use of IT technologies constitute an increasing share in the overall structure of crime. Today it has reached twenty-five percent. The trend of annual growth has been registered the last few years.

These changes are a reflection of global trends. A kind of “catalyst” here was the pandemic, which led to a large-scale “going on-line” of many areas of public life.

In this regard, coordinated work of law enforcement agencies and relevant regulators is required. We also believe that Russian banks can use wider the practice of suspending questionable money transfers made without the consent of clients.

Another way to minimize the damage to citizens from IT-crimes would be insurance of their deposits at the expense of credit and financial organizations. Regulatory capabilities and powers need to be used more actively to block the various criminal mechanisms operating in the global network.

On its part, the agency is taking steps to increase efforts in this direction. With our participation, amendments to the legislation have been developed that toughen the requirements for the procedure of issuing and using electronic digital signatures. The information exchange with credit institutions, Internet providers, telecom operators and other structures was improved. Including through the transition to electronic workflow.

For information and analytical support of measures to solve IT crimes, the Remote Fraud subsystem has been put into operation, which makes it possible to prove the involvement of persons in serial acts.

Specialized units established in the operational services of the Ministry and its territorial bodies were actively involved in the fight against cybercrime. Last year, their staff number increased by almost 3 thousand positions and currently numbers more than five thousand people. In the future, it will be adjusted with the account of changes in the crime structure.

We count on constructive cooperation with the Federal Penitentiary Service. I am referring to the joint prevention of the illegal use of mobile communications in prisons as a means of committing fraud against citizens.

I would like to note that the training of specialists for the IT-departments of the MIA of Russia system is carried out in departmental educational organizations, and in cooperation with the country's specialized universities.

As technical equipment improves and the personnel acquire the necessary skills and improve their professional level, our performance increases. Thanks to the measures taken, the number of IT crimes solved in 2020 increased by one and a half times.

The drug situation remains tense.

With account of the main trends in its development, efforts have been focused on: countering organized forms of drug crime; cutting off its sources of funding; curbing domestic drug production; and eliminating drug marketing schemes, including “virtual” ones.

In total, about one hundred and ninety thousand drug crimes were detected last year. The overwhelming majority of them - by internal affairs bodies. More than twenty tons of prohibited and controlled substances have been withdrawn from illegal circulation, of which 17 tons - by police officers.

With the aim of blocking drug smuggling and eliminating the domestic raw material base, the police together with other law enforcement agencies, carried out a number of special operational and preventive measures, including those in the interstate format.

In Russia, 256 clandestine drug laboratories for the manufacture of synthetic drugs mainly, have been liquidated. If we compare these results, for example, with 2016, then the number of suppressed illegal drug production labs has increased almost fourfold.

In the implementation of measures to undermine the financial foundations of the drug business, 284 cases of the legalization of criminal proceeds have been revealed.

Attempts to distribute drugs using “high” technology and non-bank payment systems were actively suppressed. The total number of offenses committed in this way exceeded 47 thousand and made a quarter of all those registered.

For example, the police detained members of an interregional criminal community, who were engaged in the distribution of drugs through the shadow segment of the Internet. The large-scale criminal scheme included so-called retail and wholesale cache-fillers and carriers. The banned goods were delivered to the Moscow and Volgograd regions, the Krasnodar Territory, as well as a number of other regions.

In the course of monitoring the drug situation, additional 36 items have been included in the List of Narcotic Drugs, Psychotropic Substances and their Precursors to be Monitored in the Russian Federation.

Together with other law enforcement and regulatory agencies, measures have been implemented to protect the most important sectors of the economy.

In total, last year, one hundred and five and a half thousand crimes of economic nature were suppressed, the main part of which had been documented by the police. One third of the cases detected were committed on a large and particularly large scale.

The investigation of sixty-five thousand economic crimes has been completed. In eighty per cent of them the perpetrators have been identified by the police.

Measures have been taken to offset the damage yielding in total over two hundred billion rubles.

The involvement of organized criminal groups and criminal communities in 6,000 economic crimes has been proved.

Serious attention has been paid to curbing encroachments on budget funds, primarily allocated for implementation of national projects.

In cooperation with Rosfinmonitoring, information about “risk-oriented” participants in state contracts was studied. Almost 8 thousand inspections of recipients of federal budget funds have been carried out.

In total, there were documented more than two and a half thousand crimes in terms of budget funds use and 800 crimes related to national projects.

Work on combating legal offenses in the defense-industrial complex has been continued. Almost one thousand crimes have been identified, and more than half of them - by the internal affairs authorities.

Efforts have been stepped up in such a socially significant area as countering abuses at the formation of energy tariffs.

Thus, in five regions, the criminal activities of the heads of organizations belonging to the structure of a large energy company have been suppressed. The suspects misled the government authorities and, using affiliated legal entities, inflated the cost of electricity for the population. The total amount of damage to consumers and grid companies exceeded 13 billion rubles.

Additional measures have been taken to curb illegal logging and trafficking of wood, as well as criminal schemes for its export abroad. As a result, the number of crimes documented in the forestry industry has increased.

Our focus continues to be on violations in the area of shared construction.

Police officers have identified there more than a thousand crimes, which is almost twice as much as last year. 130 persons involved in the commission of those crimes have been identified. In order to compensate the defrauded shareholders for the damage caused, property worth almost 10 billion rubles was seized.

As part of the implementation of the National Anti-Corruption Plan, the Internal Affairs bodies have documented almost 23,000 such crimes, including 3,000 cases of bribes.

Measures have been implemented to decriminalize the sphere of governance in state corporations, non-budget funds, as well as the non-government sector of the economy.

In the context of developing a dialogue with the business community, we have participated in the creation of the Digital Platform for the work with the appeals of entrepreneurs and are ready to actively interact in this format.

In total, we have considered about three hundred and seventy materials. However, only one in ten of them deals with the topic of “pressure on business”, for which this platform has been created. In most cases, the applicants try to involve the police in civil disputes and demand for inspections of the financial and economic activities of counterparties.

We are extremely interested in the platform fulfilling its direct purpose, rather than transforming into a tool for achievement of corporate goals.

Extremism remains a serious threat to national security. Last year, 500 extremist crimes, or 60 per cent of the total number of registered crimes, were detected by the internal affairs officers.

Comprehensive work was carried out with the participation of all interested ministries and departments, public organizations, representatives of confessions and ethnic groups.

Coordination of cooperation was provided by a specialized inter-agency commission. It has developed a new version of the Strategy to Counter Extremism in the Russian Federation until 2025.

To minimize the impact of destructive ideology on the younger generation, a Plan of Inter-Agency Measures to Prevent Radical Behavior of Young People has been developed. As part of its implementation, activities of detecting and suppressing the distribution of illegal content have been stepped up. These are sites that promote violence among students.

Twenty-six coordination centers on the prevention of extremism in youths have been organized in cooperation with the Ministry of Science and Higher Education. This initiative has also been implemented under the auspices of the inter-agency commission.

Activities in this area should be constantly in the focus of attention of all the authorities concerned. It is extremely important to prevent the involvement of young people and especially minors in unauthorized mass actions, to protect them from various provocations.

Last year, Roskomnadzor, on the initiative of the Russian MIA, blocked more than a hundred thousand Internet resources containing extremist appeals. More than seven and a half thousand materials were removed.

As a result of our joint efforts with colleagues from other law enforcement agencies and special services, the courts banned five radical organizations. In addition, twelve NGOs were found to be undesirable in the Russian Federation.

In the course of solving and investigating crimes, a large volume of search activities has been carried out.

In total, last year the whereabouts of almost forty-three thousand persons who were hiding from the bodies of inquiry, investigation and court, as well as nine and a half thousand missing persons were established.

International cooperation on wanted persons is developing successfully.

Together with colleagues from the Commonwealth of Independent States, the eponymous operational event is held every year.

Interpol channels are actively used, through which hundreds of defendants have been found.

We are getting invaluable assistance from caring citizens and volunteer organizations. With their direct participation, the fate of more than eighteen and a half thousand missing persons, including more than five thousand minors, has been established.

The expansion of the list of persons subject to mandatory genomic registration will help in improving the efficiency of the search work. The relevant changes are provided in the draft federal law, which has been approved by the State Duma in the first reading.

At the same time we are developing a network of DNA laboratories in the structure of departmental forensics units. In 2020, they were opened in two more territorial bodies of the Russian MIA. There are 74 of them in total.

The amount of genomic information contained in the federal database increased by almost 20 percent and exceeded one million genotypes.

The data obtained with its help contributed to solving almost six thousand crimes.

At the end of my report, I would like to thank the staff for their responsible attitude towards their duties.

This year, the Ministry faces no less ambitious tasks. The main priorities are determined by the departmental Directive with account of the forecast of the situation development.

Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, let me assure you that the internal affairs bodies will do everything necessary to improve the level of protection of citizens and ensure law and order in the country.

The report is completed.