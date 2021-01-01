“Operators of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Pskov Region, with the power support by Rosgvardia officers, suppressed the activities of a workshop manufacturing counterfeit alcohol under the guise of well-known brands.

According to preliminary data, large-scale clandestine production has been operating in the industrial zone of the city of Velikiye Luki since December last year. Two local residents were involved in the organization of the illegal business.

In warehouses at two addresses, they equipped technology lines. There, labels were pasted on the bottles, and their loading for delivery was carried out.

During the search, the police found and seized more than 20,000 liters of finished alcoholic beverages without special brands and about 5 tons of raw materials worth in total more than 6 million rubles. According to the investigation, the alcohol was intended for sale in Moscow and the Pskov Region.

The Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Pskov Region instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under Article 171.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The offenders were indicted and house arrest was selected as the preventive measure for them.

Currently, steps are being taken to identify possible accomplices in the illegal activities,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.