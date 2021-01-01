“Operatives of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Transport Infrastructure, together with colleagues from the Central Federal District with the participation of the Federal Customs Service of Russia, detained a suspect in smuggling drugs on a particularly large scale to the Republic of Maldives.

At A.S. Pushkin International Airport, in the customs control zone in the attacker's luggage, a bundle was found as well as four factory sealed metal and two plastic cans with a powdered substance. According to the results of the study, it was found that those drugs - were mephedrone and marijuana with a total weight of about 1.5 kilograms.

The man explained that he was going to live in the Maldives for a while and sell the banned substances there.

The Sheremetyevo Customs have instituted a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by part 4 of Article 229.1 of the RF Criminal Code.

Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure against the suspect. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.