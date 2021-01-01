“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation, together with operatives of the Moscow Criminal Investigation Department and the Internal Affairs Administration for the South-Eastern Administrative District of Moscow, detained suspects of a multi-million-ruble fraud with apartments of deceased citizens.

The police received information from the Department of Municipal Property of the city of Moscow that one person had used different signatures at the conclusion of several real estate transactions.

As a result of check activities, operatives found out that the offenders had information about the property of Muscovites, who had recently died and had no heirs. Using forged passports and documents confirming their kinship with the deceased, they obtained fictitious certificates of inheritance from a notary. The information was then provided to the registrar. Thus, the scams illegally obtained the right of ownership to 3 real estate objects located in the capital and owned by the city of Moscow. According to the preliminary data, the amount of damage caused to the city budget exceeded 22 million rubles.

Suspects of the crimes a 49-year-old resident of the capital and a 41-year-old guest from the Ulyanovsk Region were detained with the power support by Rosgvardia officers.

During searches of their places of residence the police found forged passports, fictitious forms of consent, proxies, certificates of inheritance, several bank books, receipts of money transfers, sales contracts, lists with addresses of apartments.

The Investigation Department of the IA Administration for the South-Eastern Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow instituted criminal cases on grounds of a crime stipulated by Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. With respect to one the suspects a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct, the second was taken to custody.

Currently, operative investigative steps are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the unlawful activity,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.