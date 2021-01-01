“Officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Volgograd detained suspects of the acquisition, storage, transportation and marketing of products without marking and information required by the legislation of the Russian Federation.

According to preliminary data, two offenders - the founder and director of a commercial company - purchased unmarked brewing products in another region. Subsequently, the drinks were sold to individual entrepreneurs for subsequent sale in retail outlets. According to the available information, the income received by the defendants from the illegal activities amounted to almost 14 million rubles.

The Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Volgograd initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of Article 171.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. A ban on certain actions was selected as the preventive measure for the suspects.

The operatives conducted searches in the office of the company, retail outlets and two rented warehouses. More than 52,000 litres of brewing products without marking or applied information about the manufacturer, content and other characteristics of the product were seized. Also the police found documents and electronic information carriers that have an evidentiary value for the criminal case.

Currently, further operative investigative steps are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the unlawful activity,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.