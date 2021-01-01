During preventive measures, police precinct officers together with the inspector of the migration division of the MIA of Russia Administration for the City of Togliatti revealed a fact of fictitious registration of citizens.

According to the police, in September of the previous year, a local resident born in 1970 illegally registered 32 foreign citizens at the place of his own registration and residence in an apartment of an apartment building in the Tsentralny District of Tolyatti, not planning to provide them with living quarters in the future.

The suspect was repeatedly warned by the police about responsibility in case of violation of the migration law, but still committed the offense.

According to law enforcement officers, the man was not officially employed and had been previously brought to criminal responsibility. The detainee pleaded guilty to the crime in full and explained that he had received a reward for his services - alcohol, food and cigarettes.

The Inquiry unit of Police Division No. 24 of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Togliatti have instituted a criminal case against the suspect on features of a crime under Article 322.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fictitious registration of a foreign citizen or stateless person at the place of stay in the Russian Federation”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 3 years.