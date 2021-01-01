“The Investigative Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Bryansk Region have instituted a criminal case against the alleged organizers and members of a criminal community. The defendants in the case were earlier detained on suspicion of illegal banking activities.

The investigation found that residents of the Bryansk, Moscow and Orenburg regions, without a state registration and relevant permit, committed illegal cashing operations. According to preliminary data, shadow financiers demanded for their services a commission of at least 12% from each transaction, as a result of which they generated a total income of more than 600 million rubles.

The offenders made payment orders to transfer money between opened with various banks accounts of controlled commercial organizations registered in the Russian Federation. As the reason for transferring the money, fictitious information about the concluded contracts was entered into the documents. Subsequently, payment orders were submitted to financial and credit organizations for debiting and transferring funds to the settlement accounts of legal entities.

The participants of the criminal scheme were detained by officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate of ES&CC, the central apparatus of the Russian Federal Security Service in collaboration with the ES&CC Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Bryansk Region and the FSB of Russia Department in the Bryansk Region, with the power support by the Rosgvardia, in cooperation with the regional prosecutor's office in August 2020.

Previously, the defendants were charged with crimes under part 2 of Article 172 and part 2 of Article 187 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. During the investigation, it was established that they had committed illegal activities as part of a criminal community. The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Bryansk Region instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Article 210 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The alleged organizer of the criminal community has been put on the federal wanted list, and various preventive measures - in the form of remand in custody and in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct have been chosen against his possible accomplices.

Currently, operative investigative steps are being taken to identify and locate all the possible participants in the unlawful activity,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.