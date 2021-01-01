“Officers of the units for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnodar Territory, detained a suspect in in the manufacture and sale of counterfeit banknotes of the Bank of Russia.

For almost two years, the police registered in the region facts of distribution of counterfeit banknotes of 500 and 1,000 rubles. Investigators of the territorial internal affairs bodies instituted criminal cases on the grounds of crimes stipulated by Article 186 of the RF Criminal Code. According to the experts' conclusions, all the seized money were united by the single method of manufacture.

As a result of a complex of operational-search measures, police officers identified the suspect. He turned out to be a citizen of one of the countries of the Caucasus. The man was detained while selling another banknote at a food market in the city of Gelendzhik.

43 other counterfeit banknotes were found by the operatives in the car of the defendant. During the search of the alleged site of the fake banknotes fabrication the police found printing equipment, homemade cliches with watermarks, blanks of magnetic tape, as well as paper for printing.

At present, the circumstances of 12 episodes of the sale of counterfeit money in the markets of Krasnodar, Sochi and the Tuapsinsky District have been established. According to preliminary data, the offender may be involved in the illegal trafficking of more than 600 counterfeit banknotes.

Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.