“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Division of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Western Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow suppressed the activities of a group whose members were suspected of fraudulent theft of money from citizens.

According to preliminary data, the offenders made door-to-door rounds of residents of the capital, mostly elderly citizens, and offered them to install autonomous fire detectors. Citizens were informed that the installation of detectors was necessary in accordance with the order of the housing organization responsible for fire safety. And in case of refusal, the owners were to face heavy fines.

Misguided tenants paid for the equipment at an inflated cost. At the same time, the device did not fulfill the promised function of notifying the fire services in the event of a fire, but only produced a noise effect.

As a result of operational-search activities the police in collaboration with the Rosgvardia detained the suspects at places of their residence in the Moscow Region. They turned out to be three men and one woman.

Investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the Ramenki District of the city of Moscow instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspects.

During the searches, police found fire detectors, mobile phones, computers and bank cards. Also, various documents were seized: contracts, acts, marketing instructions and presentation brochures that had evidentiary value for the criminal case.

To date, ten people have been recognized as victims of the unlawful activities. There is reason to believe that the defendants may be involved in more than 50 episodes of fraud. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.