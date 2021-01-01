“Officers of the Police Division for the Urban District of Losino-Petrovsky of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration of “Schelkovskoye” of the Moscow Region, in one of the social networks found a video in which a woman without any reason attacked two young children and inflicted blows on them.

As a result of operational search measures, the police identified and delivered to the police division a 29-year-old local woman, suspected of committing those unlawful acts. The motives of the offenses are being established.

A check is being carried out, the results of which will determine a decision in accordance with the law,” said the MIA of Russia Spokesperson Irina Volk.