Statistical data on the state of crime in the Russian Federation in January of 2021 indicate a decrease in the number of registered crimes. Compared to January last year, their number decreased by 6.6%, including the 12.4% decrease in intentional infliction of serious harm to health.

As of the end of January 2021, there was registered a decrease in the number of acts of brigandage - by 17.8%, robberies - by 28.7%, the total number of thefts - by 10.4%, including burglaries - by 30.9% and theft of vehicles - by 46.8%.

Statistics show that the preventive work of the units of the Russian Interior Ministry brings results. Thus, in January 2021, the number of crimes committed by minors and with their involvement decreased by 19.3%. In addition, 5.5% less criminal acts were committed by persons under the influence of alcohol, 12.2% less crimes - by persons in the state of drug intoxication.

There persisted the trend to improving the security in public places. The number of street crimes decreased by 18.1%. In parks, squares and streets of settlements there were committed 43.5% less robberies, 26.4% less thefts, 17.7% less acts of brigandage.

There remains stable the situation at transport facilities where the number of serious and particularly serious illegal acts has decreased by 2.9%.

In the first month of 2021, the number of crimes in the domestic sphere decreased by 3.9%.

A small increase in the total number of reported grave and especially grave crimes (by 2.4%) is a result of the fact that a large part of criminal acts are being committed with the use of IT technologies. In the reporting period, their number increased by 32.2% as compared to the previous year, including the increase of those committed with the use of the Internet - by 51.3% and the use of mobile communication means - by 39%. While in January 2020 the share of high-tech crimes was 17.7%, in the first month of this year it increased to 25%.

The MIA of Russia efforts are aimed at constantly improving and increasing the effectiveness of work to combat crime. In cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, the MIA continues the activities of ensuring public order in all regions of the country.